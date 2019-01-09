Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Planning to Have Six Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly planning to have even more kids in the future, with a total of six eventually.

Kardashian and West are expecting their fourth child, it was announced last week, but the family might not stop growing there. Sources close to the famous couple told Radar Online that they want to have even more children in the future, perhaps even one-upping Momager Kris Jenner by one.

“Kanye and Kim are definitely not done with having kids after their fourth,” an insider said. “Kim wants five or six!”

For the power couple, each famous in their own right, it may have a lot to do with carrying on their legacy into the next generation. Kardashian, 38, comes from a famously large family, and she is not the only sibling to keep that tradition going in her own home. West, meanwhile, West does everything to grandest extent possible, apparently including child-rearing.

“They’ve always wanted a dynasty,” the source said. “They really think of themselves as royalty – like Princess Kate and Prince William Opens a New Window. of the U.S.”

West and Kardashian had their daughter, Chicago, through surrogacy last year. They are currently using the same process for their fourth child, and reportedly intend to do the same going forward. The insider said that their fourth child is expected some time “in very early May.” It was reportedly a male embryo.

The source also said that this time around, the anonymous surrogate is a different person than the woman who carried Chi. This was simply a consideration on their part, as their previous surrogate was not ready to do it again.

“They wanted to use the previous one, but she just wasn’t ready. But they will go back to her,” said the source. “Their lives are over-the-top and larger-than-life so they want a larger-than-life family. They’re at their happiest with their kids.”

Counting this forth-coming baby, the next generation of Kardashians and Jenners now stands at 10 children — three from Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, four from Kardashian and West, one from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, one from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna and one from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

From the sounds of it, the population could grow pretty quick, as Khloe reportedly has more kids in mind as well. Sources close to her told PEOPLE this week that she hopes a sibling for her daughter, True, would further bond her with Tristan Thompson.