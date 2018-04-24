Khloe Kardashian Reveals Books She ‘Can’t Wait to Read to True’

Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter True Thompson on April 12, and the new mom has given fans a bit of insight into her activities with her baby girl.

In a post on her Instagram Story on Monday, the reality personality celebrated World Book Day by sharing a photo of three books she had gotten for her baby.

The three books shown were all religious choice, with Kardashian displaying Baby’s First Bible Stories, Baby’s First Book of Prayers by Melody Carlson and God Bless You and Good Night by Hannah Hall alongside a pink stuffed animal.

“All the books I can’t wait to read to True!” the 33-year-old wrote.

Kardashian has offered up just a few details since giving birth to True, whose name she announced on Instagram four days after she was born.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Baby True arrived just days after Thompson was accused of cheating on Kardashian on multiple occasions, and the state of the pair’s relationship is currently unknown.

“She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan,” a source told People of Kardashian. “She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source added. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

Kardashian is currently living in Cleveland, where she gave birth to True, and the insider shared that the Good American designer is choosing to remain there despite being medically cleared to travel.

“Khloé’s family thinks she deserves much better,” the source said, adding that the Kardashians are “still very unhappy” with Thompson. “They want her back in Los Angeles.”

As for Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian, the insider said the NBA player “wants them to be together.”

“It seems he’s willing to get help,” the source said. “He admits his behavior is completely wrong.”

The source continued, “Khloé got very burned in the past because she’s too loyal — no one wants her to stay with a guy who might not change.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian