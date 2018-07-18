True Sparkle: Khloe Kardashian Flashes Ring That Spells out Baby Girl’s Name in Diamonds

Khloé Kardashian is sporting some flashy new bling on her left ring finger — but the diamond sparkler is not an engagement ring.

The 34-year-old mom to 3-month-old True Thompson proudly flaunted a ring that spells out True in diamonds, an homage to her and Tristan Thompson‘s daughter.

Kardashian posted a Snapchat video showing off the new jewelry, tagging her best friend Mailika Haqq in the short video clip.

The ring may have been a gift from Haqq congratulating Kardashian for returning to work after her three-month maternity leave. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted on her website this week that returning to work was “tough” and “definitely caused me a little anxiety.”

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place. It’s like riding a bike!” Kardashian wrote, as first reported by PEOPLE.

And even though that first day back was difficult, she said it ended on a happy note.

“On my first day back, True was perfect while I was gone. Plus, coming home was soooo much fun — I acted like I hadn’t seen her in forever!” Kardashian wrote.

The Good American designer explained that while she’s “a little nervous” to return full-time, she knows everything will turn out OK.

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything,” Kardashian said. “Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown.”

Since welcoming her first child with Thompson on April 12, Kardashian has opened up about what it’s like being a first-time mom. She revealed earlier this week that she has lost 33 pounds since giving birth.

“After I had True, I didn’t put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight. I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week,” Kardashian said on her app.

“Here is where I am at currently. True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn’t give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn’t able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I’ve lost 33 pounds! I’m shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly,” Kardashian wrote. “I’m chalking this up to the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy.”

She added that she doesn’t want other new moms comparing themselves to her postpartum journey because focusing on her workouts has been something she’s done for her mental health.

“I never compare myself to other women as every woman has their own journey. We also all have different priorities in our day-to-day lives. One of mine is having that one hour where I can be selfish and alone in my place of refuge,” she wrote.