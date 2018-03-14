Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Poses Topless for New Maternity Line

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her pregnancy body!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member, who is currently eight months pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first child, showed off her baby bump in a sexy new shoot for her brand Good American’s new line of maternity jeans — appropriately named Good Mama.

“Shooting the Good Mama campaign while expecting a child of my own was an amazing experience,” Kardashian told PEOPLE Wednesday.

“Until this point, no maternity denim options spoke to me — most of what’s out there lack the stylish, fun details that I want to wear, or simply isn’t flattering,” she explained. “With this collection, we set out to create a premium denim line for women of all sizes and stages of pregnancy, and even for the months after the baby is born.”

Comfort and quality weren’t the only things Kardashian wanted to provide to pregnant women while designing her line, which launches Thursday.

“I want women to feel sexy, empowered and badass in these jeans,” she says. “Good American is also a ‘baby’ of mine, so celebrating both my pregnancy and the expansion of our business has been very special.”

Tuesday, Kardashian showed off a sneak peek of her line on Instagram, posing for a profile shot in front of a pink background.

“[Good American co-founder Emma Grede] and I have been working on this for six months, even before I got pregnant, which is crazy,” she told fans on Snapchat and Instagram in January of the collection. “I feel like we’re just putting things into the universe — ‘Ask, believe and receive,’ I’m all about it.”

The Revenge Body star and Thompson recently celebrated the joy of their daughter’s impending birth at a pink-filled baby shower attended by friends and family.

“The shower was very over-the-top, but absolutely stunning. It was like a pink dream. There were pink flowers, including roses, everywhere!” a source told PEOPLE over the weekend.

“Everywhere you looked, the attention to details was very impressive,” the insider added. “It was truly the most special and fun shower.”

Photo credit: Good American