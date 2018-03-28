Khloe Kardashian Says Her ‘Super Easy’ Pregnancy Has ‘Been a Breeze’

Khloé Kardashian is ready to give birth any day now, but the mom-to-be is already lamenting saying goodbye to her pregnancy journey.

"I can't believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I've loved every minute of it," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 33, gushed on her app Wednesday. "So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I'm so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze."

The Revenge Body host is enjoying her final month of pregnancy, but Kardashian revealed she was having problems sleeping midway through her pregnancy. On a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she also revealed she was taking medication to raise her progesterone levels early in her pregnancy, which had left her in major discomfort.

Kardashian, a known gym rat, also had to deal with her changing body during pregnancy.

"I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute," Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26. "I feel like I've always had cellulite, but it's way more prominent at the moment."

She continued: "So far no stretch marks. So I'm happy about that [crossing fingers emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. [Laugh out loud] my tummy knows how to stretch."

But she shut down haters who thought her minor complaints were an admission that she didn't want to be pregnant. "Don't mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can't believe it. I know [I'm] a nerd but [I'm] just so excited," she wrote in another tweet.

In the same blog post, Kardashian also shared her belief that her parenting style alongside NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson would be "most similar" to sister Kim Kardashian's.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author revealed in December that she and Thompson were expecting their first child together, calling pregnancy her "greatest dream realized."

Despite her positive pregnancy experience, Kardashian has fears for the future. "Oh my gosh I'm nervous about breast-feeding," the reality star said on Instagram on Monday. "I hear crazy things but I'll fight through it and love it."

