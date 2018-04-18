Khloe Kardashian Living Alone in Cleveland But Not Leaving Anytime Soon, Source Says

A little baby daddy drama isn’t shaking up Khloe Kardashian‘s plan to raise her and Tristan Thompson‘s baby girl in Cleveland, Ohio — for the time being.

Despite the cheating reports surrounding Thompson throughout Kardashian’s pregnancy, the new mom won’t be jetting back to Los Angeles with True Thompson anytime soon.

“Khloé appreciated her sisters coming to see her and True in Cleveland, but she made it clear, she isn’t going to be leaving anytime soon. It’s important for Khloé that Tristan spend time with their daughter,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“Were Khloé and True to leave Cleveland, it could be a bit of time until Tristan would be able to spend any significant time with their daughter in Los Angeles,” the source added.

PEOPLE reports that Kardashian and True are living in Thompson’s Cleveland home without him and that he’s living in a separate apartment near Cleveland as he plays in the NBA playoffs for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A source told the magazine that Thompson comes and goes to spend time with his new daughter and that Kardashian has very little to do with Thompson himself.

Other sources have said that Kardashian desperately wants to return to Los Angeles but must await her doctor’s orders. Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner flew to Cleveland for a quick trip, but they’re now back in Los Angeles, along with momager Kris Jenner, who flew to Cleveland when Khloé went into labor last week.

“Khloé was thankful for all of her mom’s help, but she wasn’t going to be pressured into leaving Cleveland,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Posting on social media for the second time since True’s arrival, Kardashian wrote online that “it’s so comforting” to have the KarJenner clan at her back.

“It’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up,” Kardashian said on her website khloewithak.com, according to the Daily Mail.

“My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me,” she continued in the post, which was titled, “Why My Sisters Are The Ultimate Mom Mentors.”

“Even though I’m not big on taking advice—I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines—it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much,” she added.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member welcomed True into the world on April 12, just days after news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third. Thompson has since been accused of cheating with five different women.