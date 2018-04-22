Khloe Kardashian Reportedly ‘In Tears’ After Missing Sister Kourtney’s Birthday

Khloe Kardashian was reportedly distraught about missing her older sister Kourtney’s birthday party in L.A. on Thursday.

Kardashian is still in Cleveland, Ohio with her newborn daughter. The reality star chose to have her baby there because her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, is based in the city. However, just two days before their daughter, True, was born, Thompson was caught cheating on Kardashian while in New York for a game.

Since then, Kardashian has been keeping her distance from the spotlight. Some reports claim she is anxiously waiting for her doctors’ approval to take her infant daughter back to Califorina, and in the meantime, not happy about all the big events she is missing.

“Last night was a very rough one for Khloe,” a source close to Kardashian told Hollywood Life after Kourtney’s birthday party, “she’s extremely emotional right now to begin with and already feeling super isolated and cut off in Cleveland.”

“Missing out on Kourtney’s birthday party hit her way harder than she was expecting, she was in tears over it.”

The insider went on to say that the KarJenner clan tried to include Khloe in the party long-distance, but it only saddened the 33-year-old more.

“They were trying to include her; they were sending her lots of pictures and they even Facetimed her from the party but that only made Khloe cry more, it was like salt in the wound. Khloe wouldn’t trade True for anything but being so far from her family and her whole support system, especially with what’s going on with Tristan [Thompson, 27], is way harder than she expected. She’s saying she wants to get back to LA as soon as it’s safe for True to travel.”

In the mean time, Kardashian is stuck in Cleveland with the Cavaliers player who is accused of cheating on her multiple times. Thompson is reportedly trying to get back on his girlfriend’s good side, but she may no longer be listening.

“Tristan is living at a hotel in Cleveland. She kicked him out!” a source told Radar Online. “She needs time to figure out what to do, but she doesn’t want to be near him right now.”

Thompson left Cleveland on Saturday morning with the rest of his team to prepare for a game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night. Neither he nor any of the Kardashians have made an official response to the accusations circulating online.