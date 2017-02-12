Kelly Clarkson Reveals Her Grammys Date — and It's Not Her Husband

Grammys, get ready! Someone very special is coming your way...

Kelly Clarkson revealed over Facebook Live on Friday that she'd be bring 2-year-old daughter River Rose as her date to the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The pop star is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Piece by Piece."

"Hey, what's up Idol fans? Kelly Clarkson here!" she said in a video message on American Idol's Facebook page. "I am so excited that I got nominated for the GRAMMY that I sang 'Piece by Piece' live on Idol, the last show, and it's such a nice bookend for me, so thank y'all so much for the support for like 15 years!"

"I'm so excited, I'm taking my 2-year-old, because I wrote the song for her... well, and you. That's my husband, he's standing right there," Clarkson confessed as she panned over to her husband, Brandon. "Alright, later!"

We are so excited to see Clarkson's little one hit the red carpet!

