Katie Holmes' Ex Emilio Vitolo Jr. Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend

Emilio Vitolo Jr., Katie Holmes' ex, is going to be a father. Page Six reported that Vitolo is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Sammy Piccininni. This update comes nearly two years after Vitolo and Holmes broke up after less than a year of dating.

Vitolo, who is a chef, opened up about the exciting news on Instagram on Monday. He and Piccininni shared a joint post in which they posed with their sonogram photos. In their caption, they also revealed that they're expecting a baby girl. Their post was captioned with, "Half of me & half of you [heart emojis] we're having a baby girl." Vitolo took to the comments section to share another comment, writing, "Real papaaaaa now" along with a laughing emoji. The parents-to-be got a ton of support from their friends in the comments section, as Jamie Chung even wrote, "OMG!!!! Congrats friend!!!"

It's unclear exactly how long Vitolo and his girlfriend have been dating. Piccininni did share some photos from their trip to the Hamptons in August 2022. In any case, the couple is moving right along in their relationship and they're set to welcome their first child together this year. As previously mentioned, Vitolo's latest update comes nearly two years after the end of his relationship with Holmes.

In May 2021, it was reported that Holmes and Vitolo split after eight months of dating. At the time, a spokesperson for the actor told Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends." A source told the outlet that their split came around the end of April and that there was no bad blood between them following their breakup.

"Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they're better off as friends. There's no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they're still friends," the insider said. "Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn't work out. She's focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects." Following her relationship with Vitolo, Holmes was linked to Bobby Wooten III. Holmes and Wooten were first linked together in April 2022 when they were seen kissing and holding hands in New York City. Around that same time, they were also seen meeting up with Holmes' mother, Kathy Holmes, in the Big Apple. However, in December, their relationship reportedly came to an end after eight months of dating.