Kate Middleton Reveals That Motherhood Made Her Feel ‘Lonely’

Kate Middleton is doing her part to end the stigma surrounding mental health, and the mom of two opened up about her struggles with motherhood while speaking at an event at the Global Academy in London on Thursday.

Middleton is mom to Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 23 months, and made sure to note that she has experienced many of the same struggles other mothers go through after having children.

“It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through,” Us Weekly reports the royal as saying. “It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”

In the audience were Katie Massie-Taylor and Sarah Hesz, who co-founded the app Mush, which connects mothers to one another to create a network of support.

Middleton’s husband, Prince William, was also on hand for the event and addressed younger brother Prince Harry’s recent revelation about his feelings during the years following their mother Princess Diana’s death, with Harry noting during an interview on Bryony Gordon’s Mad World that he had come close to a “complete breakdown.”

“The strongest guys are the ones who can talk about it,” William said Thursday.

