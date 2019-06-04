Kat Von D Sparks Outrage After Pregnant Photo Post Reveals She Won’t Vaccinate Her Baby

Kat Von D has sparked a major outrage, after posting a pregnancy photo and revealing that she will not vaccinate her unborn baby.

In the newly shared Instagram picture, Von D showed off her baby bump, and opened up about being “bombarded with unsolicited advice” from the minute she announced her pregnancy.

“Some good and some questionable – unsolicited none the less,” she continued, eventually revealing that she and her husband have opted not to vaccinate.

“And, if you don’t know what it’s like to have the entire world openly criticize, judge, throw uninformed opinions, and curse you – try being an openly pregnant vegan on Instagram, having a natural, drug-free home birth in water with a midwife and doula, who has the intention of raising a vegan child, without vaccinations,” the world-famous tattoo artist explained.

A number of her followers have criticized her for choosing not to vaccinate, with one person threatening to “unfollow” her, asserting, “Being vegan – ok, no vaccination – so irresponsoble, shame on you!”

“I will not support your brand anymore. Vaccinations aren’t just about protecting your kid. It is also about protecting those who are too sick to get vaccinated,” another said. “Immunodeficient people are put at risk of contracting deadly diseases when healthy people choose to not vaccinate. Time to find a new eyeliner!

“You aren’t doing any real research if you think vaccinations are a bad thing,” someone else fired off. “Vaccinations are the reason you can safely not vaccinate your child for the most part, however, if your child does get sick of a preventative disease due to being unvaccinated what happens then? Maybe you should “research” some of those cases.”

In addition to to her vaccination decision, Von D also said in her caption that she “was prepared for the backlash and criticism we would get if we decided to be open about our personal approach to our pregnancy.”

“My own Father flipped out on me when I told him we decided to ditch our doctor and go with a midwife instead,” she then added. “If you don’t know what it’s like have people around you think you are ridiculous, try being openly vegan.”

She later added that she already knows “what it’s like to make life choices that are not the same as the majority” and urged her followers to understand that they’re “negative comments are not going influence” her choices, but that “actual research and educating” herself will.