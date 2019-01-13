Joanna Gaines Reveals How Her Weekend Plans Changed Since the Arrival of Baby Crew

Joanna Gaines and her family have a long list of traditions they live by, but according to the Magnolia founder and HGTV star, their Sunday ritual is by far her favorite.

The former Fixer Upper personality admits she loves the simplicity of her life and that includes spending the final day of the weekend at her Waco, Texas farmhouse with her and Chip’s five children, Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie, and 6-month-old baby Crew.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” she told Parade magazine in a new interview. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

Gaines adds that since the arrival of her infant son last July, there’s a wave of calm that has come over the family.

“Since bringing home Crew [in July 2018], I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!” she admits.

These days, the Gaines family has been laying low and taking it easy after ending their HGTV series, Fixer Upper last fall.

Close friend of the family and co-worker on their reality show, Jimmy Don of JDH Iron Designs told Closer Weekly why the couple and their kids were steering clear of the limelight.

“They don’t visit the headquarters too much because they spend majority of their time tending to family matters and spending more time at home,” he said.

While fans have caught glimpses of Gaines and her family here and there, they will be back after it was announced they would be creating their own cable network in collaboration with Discovery Channel.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

Discovery will re-launch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the couple’s new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service. The company will reportedly be re-launching either Great American Country or DIY, which reach about 60 million homes.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Photo credit: Discovery Channel / HGTV