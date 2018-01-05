Joanna Gaines’ Ultrasound May Reveal Serious Problem

Joanna Gaines shared a sweet ultrasound video of her and husband Chip Gaines‘ baby-to-be’s heartbeat on Wednesday, and while some fans are ooh-ing and aah-ing, others are concerned with what the ultrasound may show.

Fans speculated that something was wrong with the images because of excess fluid around the fetus and have been commenting that it mirrors the condition hydrops fetalis, which can sometimes be fatal.

“As a physician (radiologist), I am concerned about this ultrasound. Please see your OBGYN physician if you haven’t already done so,” one person wrote beneath Joanna’s Instagram post.

“I’m hoping it’s just a filter, or an odd angle, but I feel like I’d be remiss in not at least mentioning this image makes it look like your little bundle has something called hydrops. Maybe a question to ask you OB so you are prepared sooner than later if it is the case,” someone else wrote.

Radiologist Nicole Saphier, who practices at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, told TMZ there does appear to be skin edema (excess fluid in the skin).

However, Saphier also mentioned that although the ultrasound gives cause for concern, it’s not conclusive. She says she’d need to see the whole ultrasound to determine if excess fluid is present in additional cavities such as the heart, lungs or abdomen.

In the caption of her ultrasound, Joanna wrote that Chip “swears” it’s a boy, but the two haven’t revealed any official word on the gender yet.

The couple announced baby number five on social media after Tuesday’s episode of Fixer Upper.

“Gaines party of 7,” Chip wrote on Tuesday beneath a photo of the couple sporting respective bumps, only one of which is from a baby. “If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT.”

The contractor and dad of four also shared some details on Tuesday night about the night that led to the conception of baby number five, saying that a “romantic” concert did the trick.

“You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber,” Chip wrote on Twitter.

The pregnancy could be part of the reason the couple decided to end their hit show after the ongoing fifth season, announcing in September that they wanted to spend more time as a family.

The HGTV couple is already parents to two boys and two girls, Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.