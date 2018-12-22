Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photo of Baby Crew Playing First Poker Game

Joanna Gaines is one proud mama.

The former Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to show up the creative direction coming from her daughter Ella as she staged an adorable photo with her little brother, Crew, playing poker.

In the hilarious image, Crew sits in the center with his set of cards, joined by three big stuffed animals also in on the game.

“This might be my favorite thing ever. (Photo and everything else by Ella Gaines),” Gaines wrote in the caption of the cute photo.

Fans of the Gaines family took to the comments section of the image to compliment adorable baby Crew, as well as 12-year-old Ella’s creativity.

“What a creative girl she is- I see the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree! Merry Christmas to you all!” One Instagram user responded to the photo.

Another commented, “Baby boy is getting big. He as adorable as your other four. You have a beautiful family.”

“Ella has a real talent. Wonder where she who she got it from [smiley face emoticon],” another user wrote.

“Wow he looks just like his brothers. Beautiful little family,” another commented wrote.

Gaines and her husband, Chip, who also share Emma Kay, 8, Duke, 9, and Drake, 13, welcomed baby Crew back in June, a few months after they announced they were expecting baby number five. Crew was born eight years after the Gaines’ last welcomed a new baby.

Along with the exciting addition to the family, the Gaines family announced recently that they will be launching their own network and streaming service which will focus on their iconic Magnolia brand of home and lifestyle programming and products.

Discovery will reportedly relaunch one of its 12 U.S. channels as the couple’s new outlet, which will also have its own streaming service. The company will reportedly be relaunching either Great American Country or DIY, which reach about 60 million homes.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement when the news broke in November. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”

Discovery also responded to the news with their own statement: “Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”