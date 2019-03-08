Joanna Gaines Pulls off Gymnast Moves in Heartwarming Video With Daughter Emmie

Once a gymnast, always a gymnast? Joanna Gaines questioned her ability to do a back bend in a new video she shared with daughter Emmie.

The video starts with Emmie doing a running front handspring with her gymnastics instructor. After the two walk off stage, Gaines, 40, runs in front of the camera and attempts to do a back bend. She makes it about halfway until she loses her balance and her feet come toppling down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“When you think you still got it… but you don’t,” the Fixer Upper star captioned the funny video.

Gaines and husband Chip have been sharing many fun moments with their children as of late, including one video of their youngest son, 3-month-old Crew, getting an early start in the boardroom.

In a series of videos shared to her Instagram, Crew sat in on a Magnolia meeting, acting as “CEO” of the company. In screenshots captured from videos, Crew looked like the real man in charge as he sat in his adorable onesie on a boardroom table.

In one clip, Gaines captioned the happy baby’s thoughts, “Yes, I love that idea!” and signed it “CEO Crew.”

Chip and Joanna welcomed Crew in June 2018, adding to their brood of four other children — Emmie, Duke, Ella and Drake.

The couple has been focusing on family as well as their numerous Magnolia projects since the arrival of the youngest Gaines, which came after the Fixer Upper series came to an end.

“I think Chip would agree that we’re both homebodies,” she told Parade in January. “And that there’s no place we’d rather be than at home with our kids. Over the years, we’ve managed to create five little homebodies too.”

The designer explained a change that occurred in their family after adding Crew. “Since bringing home Crew, I’ve noticed that none of us are in a hurry to be anywhere but there. For Chip and me, there’s nothing sweeter than that!”

But the family is still busy as ever. In November, Discovery announced that the Fixer Upper family would be launching their own channels through their network.

“Discovery is thrilled to confirm that we are in exclusive talks with Chip and Joanna Gaines,” Discovery said in a statement at the time. “The Gaines’ are exceptional people, true authentic storytellers and creative visionaries who will nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly programming accessible on a 24/7 network and across all screens.”

The company is expected to re-launch either Great American Country or DIY, which reach about 60 million homes, in order to accommodate the new channel.

“We’re excited to share we are in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle focused media network for Magnolia,” Magnolia spokesman John Marsicano said in a statement. “The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique inspiring and family-friendly content.”