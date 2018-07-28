Joanna Gaines Shows Husband Chip’s Bonding Time With Sons

Joanna Gaines captured an intimate moment between her husband Chip with two of their sons and shared it for the world to see.

The Fixer Upper personality took to Instagram on Friday night to reveal a photo of Chip alongside their 12-year-old son Duke and 1-month-old son Crew.

The black-and-white photo sees the 43-year-old father-of-five lying down on a bed with his arm around Crew, who is swaddled in a blanket and sucking on a pacifier. Duke is to their left wearing a camouflage shirt and holding his arm around Crew, as well.

Gaines was apparently delighted to see the father-and-sons bonding moment and just had to share it.

“Walked into this cuddlefest and my heart almost burst,” she wrote.

The family photo has received more than 988,000 likes in the 11 hours since it was first posted.

The HGTV couple and their children have dedicated loads of time to welcoming baby Crew into the family. The 40-year-old interior designer has shared several photos like the one above that shows Chip and their kids snuggling up with Crew, who was born on June 23.

The Fixer Upper personality took to Instagram on July 21 to reveal the below photo of her 8-year-old daughter Emmie bonding with the infant.

The siblings are seen lying down on a bed with crew nestled in Emmie’s arms.

“Snuggle time,” Gaines captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Another adorable moment in the family’s first month with Crew came when the baby boy spent a recent weekend afternoon in a hammock with his older sisters, Emmie and 12-year-old Ella.

Gaines revealed the siblings’ time together in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story.

She captioned one of the clips, “taking turns…” to indicate that the sisters were each spending time with Crew.

Before Crew’s arrival, then-pregnant Gaines told PEOPLE that her four other children were embracing their new sibling with fervor.

“Every single time they see my belly they have to rub it,” Gaines said. “I think it’s sweet because they’re older now, and I can see them wanting to be a part of this. We’re all rallying around this baby, which I feel is a sweet gift to our family.”