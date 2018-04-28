Jinger Duggar Shows off 28-Week Baby Bump While Satisfying Craving

Jinger Duggar is now 28 weeks along in her pregnancy, and took to Instagram to show off a humorous photo of her belly.

The 24-year-old Counting On personality is shown posing in front of Potbelly Sandwich Shop, presumably at one of the chain’s Arkansas locations.

Duggar posing with a duck face as she pokes out her stomach and holds it with her right hand.

“I guess this is what happens when you decide to eat at Potbelly Sandwich Shop,” Duggar wrote, adding she ate grilled chicken breast sub at the restaurant.

The fun post has already received more than 70,000 likes.

The Counting On personality regularly takes to Instagram to share the status of her baby bump using a chalkboard illustration.

Duggar, who is married to former professional soccer player Jeremy Vuolo, stands next to a chalkboard as she showed off her stomach and gives a size illustration on the board.

For example, the below shot shows that the baby is now the size of a cauliflower.

Counting On fans also recently got a an update on Duggar’s pregnancy through a series of photos with her husband.

The first photo, which was shared by Duggar on March 25, shows the happy couple side by side. Vuolo has his arm around his wife and they are looking into each other’s eyes as they smile. Duggar, who was 23 weeks into her pregnancy at the time, is shown in a floral print dress as she showcases her baby bump.

For a caption, Duggar just used a handful of emojis representing the baby and proud parents. The photo has already received 140,000 likes.

Duggar and Vuolo met while on a mission trip in 2015, began dating nearly a year later and married in November 2016. In January, the couple revealed they were expecting a child, who is expected to be born in July. They have yet to reveal the gender.

As for the how the couple’s relationship is going, they seem to be sharing a strong bond through their faith.

Vuolo, who is a pastor, was interviewed by the Calvinist Batman & Friends podcast in January. In the interview, he was asked how a husband can help keep his wife’s faith strong.

“I think just walking through the word together,” Vuolo said. “If you’re abiding in Christ and walking with Christ daily, it can look like sharing that and opening the lines of communication about your own walk with Christ. Where are you wrestling right now? How’s scripture helping you? Just opening that communication and fellowshipping with your spouse, and that’s going to translate to your children.”

Counting On just wrapped up its latest season on TLC, but episodes are available to stream online.