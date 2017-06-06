Jill (Duggar) Dillard and Husband Reveal Second Son’s Name

So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch #Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 21, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are sharing the name of their second child.

The couple took to their family website on Tuesday to reveal that they will be naming baby No. 2 Samuel Scott Dillard. The two shared the big news with the message: “We are so excited to announce the name of Baby Dillard #2! Samuel Scott Dillard. We can’t wait to welcome him to the world and have him join our family very soon!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jill, 26, and Derick, 28, confirmed back in December that they are expecting their second child.

After getting hitched back in 2014, Jill said that she and Derick plan on having as many kids as they can.

“Both of us want as many kids as God will give us,” she said. “My parents have kept popping them out so we’ll see how [our] fertility is! We’ll just see what God brings along and it’s exciting!”

MORE: Jill (Duggar) Dillard Returns to the States With Husband Derick Ahead of Second Baby’s Arrival

When announcing that they were expecting another child, Jill and Derick shared a statement to express their excitement.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2!” the couple told PEOPLE. “Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face!”

At the end of May, Jill posted a selfie with Derick after returning from a trip out of the country. Not seen in the photo was their son Israel, who was with his grandmother at the time.

Jill captioned the snap, “So grateful to be back in the States and get to go to our church this morning @crosschurch

#Israeliswithgrandma #lovetheUSA.”

This article was originally published by our partners at popculture.com.

Related:

Jill (Duggar) Dillard May Have Just Let Baby Number Two’s Name Slip

Pregnant Jill (Duggar) Dillard Shares Adorable Photo of Herself Comparing Bellies With Her 1-Year-Old Son

Jill (Duggar) Dillard Reveals Friend’s Murder