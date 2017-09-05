Jessie James Decker’s Sister Sydney Rae Bass Gives Birth at 28 Weeks

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker are officially an aunt and uncle — if a bit earlier than predicted.

Yesterday morning our sweet girl decided she was ready to meet mommy and daddy. After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency c-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. 💕Our little preemie😊 A post shared by Sydney Rae Bass ✝ (@sydneyraeface) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Jessie James Decker’s sister Sydney Rae Bass and her husband Anthony Bass welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Rae Bass, into the world after an emergency C-section while Sydney was still just 28 weeks pregnant.

Sydney shared an Instagram photo of the new family with Brooklyn in an incubator.

“Yesterday morning our sweet girl decided she was ready to meet mommy and daddy,” Sydney wrote in the caption. “After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency c-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. Our little preemie.”

First-time dad Anthony announced Brookyln’s birth on Twitter. “Welcome to the world Brooklyn Rae Bass,” the baseball pitcher wrote. “I’m already very protective of you. You are our blessing from God. We love you so much!”

Sydney has been in and out of the hospital with pregnancy complications. She wrote on Instagram on Friday, September 1 that she had been admitted to the hospital twice in a week.

“I am so excited I made it to 28 weeks, 3rd trimester! This past week has been a rollercoaster. I was admitted to the hospital twice. The first time I was given steroid shots to mature my sweet girls lungs,” she wrote.

“The second time (now) I was given a magnesium drip to calm my uterus and help with her development. I was having contractions every three minutes, thank God all the medicine has helped and calmed my body down,” she continued.

Bass added that while it was scary not being in control of her body, she was grateful that she hadn’t delivered yet. “It’s so scary not knowing what could happen or not having control of your body or being able to protect ur baby. Each day I’m so grateful that I haven’t delivered yet and she can continue to grow!”

“Be patient sweet Brooklyn only a little bit longer,” she wrote on Friday.