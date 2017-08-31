Jessie James Decker Gets Real About How She Deals With Mommy Shamers

If mommy shamers have gotten you down, Jessie James Decker knows the feeling.

The country singer often shares glimpses of her music career and fashion line, as well as her fun home life with NFL husband Eric Decker and little ones Vivian and Eric Jr on social media. But as candid as the star is known to be, the pressure of dealing with online trolls has changed what she shares with fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know, it is kind of hard sometimes because you feel like you have to filter what you post in some ways,” Jessie told E! News.

She said it has changed the candid way she interacts with fans online, now realizing that some things have to be kept off limits. “I’ll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I’ll get schooled on how I’m not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument,” she admits. “I’m not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It’s not worth it anymore—you ruined it!” (This comes weeks after Kim Kardashian was slammed for putting son Saint in the ‘wrong’ position in a car seat.)

“There are some times where you just have to let it go and not let it bother you because whatever works for your child, works for your child,” the singer explained.

But along with the hate, Jessie says she’s learned some valuable advice from fans who’ve corrected her parenting. “There have been sometimes where someone has given me some sort of advice and they were right,” she revealed.

She recalls a time when someone corrected the way she carried her son in a front carrier. “If they do it in a kind way”, the singer says she will take the advice of other mothers.

Jessie and Eric say other moms gave them one important piece of advice they now use at home. “The babies love grapes, and I had three different women saying, ‘Hey you should cut the grapes in half, don’t feed them to them whole because I’m a pediatric nurse and I’ve seen so many kids coming in choking on these or dying from choking on these grapes,’” Jessie shared. “So now we cut our grapes in half… So it’s nice when it’s helpful.”

The couple is returning for a second season of Eric & Jessie, their reality show on E!, in September.