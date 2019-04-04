Jessica Simpson Shares Breastfeeding ‘Success’ With Her Fans

Two weeks after welcoming her third child, Jessica Simpson is already achieving some major parenting goals.

The 38-year-old mom-of-three took to Instagram Tuesday to proudly show off a full five-ounce bottle of breast milk, which many mothers dub “liquid gold,” for her 2-week-old daughter, Birdie Mae.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is what success feels like,” she captioned the shot, ending the note with a cow emoji.

Simpson’s success was cheered on by those who took to the comments section of the post, many sharing their own experiences and difficulties with breastfeeding.

“Dang girl! Get itttt,” Hilary Duff, who welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair with boyfriend Matthew Koma in late October, cheered Simpson on.

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who is currently pregnant with her third child, also gushed over the success, writing, “The best!”

“Omg this is amazing!!! I’m currently breastfeeding my newborn and i only pump about 2.5-3 ounces at most,” one fan commented. “Do you have any tricks or do you just naturally produce a lot of milk?”

“This is the only thing I’ve legit ever seen on social media that’s made me jealous,” another wrote. “What I wouldn’t have giveeeen for such a successful pump!”

Simpson’s success is likely a huge sigh of relief given the difficult of her most recent pregnancy. The star, who announced that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting their third child back in September, struggled with a number of issues throughout the course of her pregnancy, including extremely swollen feet, struggles with sciatica pain, and a battle with bronchitis that landed her in the hospital.

The process of welcoming Birdie wasn’t without issue, either, as Simpson had to undergo a C-section, something that she claimed is “no joke!”

“I’m feeling thankful for these two older siblings looking over their new baby sister,” Simpson wrote in an update to her fans earlier this month. “I think we all get so carried away with the excitement of having a new baby that we forget that we are going in for major surgery. Then on top of that, we get home from the hospital, have to recover from the surgery, balance our new life as a parent to three kids and be a wife.”

The newly minted mom-of-three, who spent a portion of her recovery in a $4,000 per night luxury birthing suite, is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell “Maxi” Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute.