Jessica Simpson’s Friends Reportedly Worried for the Pregnant Singer’s Health

Jessica Simpson’s close friends are reportedly worried for the pregnant singer’s health, with a source saying they feel “she could benefit from a spell of bed rest.”

According to Radar Online, some of Simpson’s friends feel like she has been pushing herself too hard and that she should take a break.

“She insists she’s got this covered and that she knows how to handle a pregnancy better than most people, but there’s no way in hell she should be charging around on planes and wearing high heels in her final trimester,” a source close to the singer told Radar.

The source went on to say that “Jessica’s diet has been horrible all pregnancy long,” claiming that Simpson has been eating a lot of fried foods, as well as junk food.

“She could really benefit from a spell of bed rest and changing her routine altogether,” the insider added. “If she keeps this pace up, she’s surely headed for burnout or at the least an extremely stressful last couple of months.”

Simpson revealed that she was pregnant back in September, posting a series of photos of her 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace with some pink balloons,to signify that she is having a baby girl.

“This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote in a caption on the post. “We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life.”

Notably, in a 2017 interview, Simpson stated that she and her husband Eric Johnson were not planning to have anymore children.

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third. They’re too cute … you can’t top that,” she said while appearing on Ellen. “I’m not pregnant. We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

Simpson has been sharing many photos of herself in Instagram, wherein she proudly shows off her baby bump. “To me, beauty truly comes from within and when I feel good in my own skin, and the clothes that are covering that skin, I can project my best self,” she wrote in the caption on one post.

Her social media followers have been showering her with compliments and congratulations over her new baby, with one fan writing, “you’re the most beautiful pregnant lady! Maybe you should just keep busting out all these babies because clearly they’re all so gorgeous along with you and your hubs.”

At this time, Simpson does not appear to have announced her due date, but some have speculated that she will likely deliver sometime in early 2019.