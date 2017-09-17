JWoww Films Her Daughter as She Wipes out at the Skating Rink

Jenni “JWoww” Farley isn’t one to shy away from embarrassing moments, even when it comes to her kids.

The Jersey Shore cast member took to Instagram on Sunday with a video of her daughter Meilani roller-skating with another kid.

Farley starts off the video with a heart emoji filter from Snapchat and turns the camera to film her daughter skating. Just as she flips the camera, Meilani and the little boy wipe out.

“I can’t stop cracking up at this,” Farley wrote next to the video.

The reality TV personality’s daughter is decked out in a colorful outfit for the activity. The toddler wore a unicorn themed helmet for safety and hot pink knee and elbow pads, all while wearing a purple tutu.

Farley shared another post from the rink of her daughter and the boy holding hands while skating. She captioned the snap, “My unicorn princess.”

