Jenelle Evans Shares ‘Sweet Moment With Family’ on Instagram

Jenelle Evans showed off a “sweet moment with the family” on Instagram on Wednesday, which she hopes will stick with her kids. The former reality star took her children to a professional music studio in Nashville, Tennessee, where they wrote their names alongside those of other visitors.

Evans and her husband, David Eason are just finishing up a visit to Nashville, which she has been documenting on Instagram. The couple has been taking four of their children along to see the sights of the city, ending with Lattitude Studio South.

“To wrap up our trip to Nashville we stopped by [Lattitude Studio South] to say hello,” she explained on Instagram. “The kids loved the experience and now they all want to play instruments. Thanks so much for having us and your place is super generous!”

The post included a wide shot of Evans, Eason, their kids and producer Michael Lattanzi all in front of the mixing boards. In another post, Evans showed her children writing their names on a tall board covered in other signatures.

Maybe 5 years from now when they come back they can write their signature again,” she remarked. “Such a sweet moment with the family. Thanks again.”

Evans spent most of the weekend posting photos from their “Family Vacay,” including shots from the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, where her children apparently sang karaoke-style together.

“The kids had a blast! They learned about all different musicians of the past and played in their own band!” she wrote. “Glad they have a passion for music.”

She also posted a photo of herself and Eason posing with guitarist Travis Tidwell at night, on an outdoor patio where Evans sat on the railing.

“Thanks for also putting up with #MyTribe,” Evans wrote with a laughing emoji.

Almost all of these posts had the comments disabled, as Evans continues to get criticism for her behavior over the last year or more. The former reality star was fired from the cast of Teen Mom 2 after a string of alleged domestic violence incidents, culminating in her accusing her husband of shooting and killing the family dog right in front of her kids.

Amidst her vacation, Evans also shared a cryptic post saying she was “coming home,” directing fans to a link in her bio. The post featured a photo of Evans on a Teen Mom 2 reunion, yet the article in the link made no mention of her returning to the show in any way.