Jamie Lynn Spears on Watching Daughters Bond: ‘I Feel Complete’

Jamie Lynn Spears gave birth to her second child in Covington, Louisiana, on Wednesday, and she is now opening up about her newborn’s first days.

The Zoey 101 alum spoke with PEOPLE about her new daughter Ivey Joan Watson, who is Spears’ first child with husband Jamie Watson.

Spears revealed that her 9-year-old daughter Maddie Aldridge, whose father is Spears’ ex Casey Aldridge, has bonded extremely well with her new sister.

“Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born,” Spears said. “[Ivey] was so peaceful the moment her sister held her.”

This bond means the world to Spears, as she said having both daughters connecting with each other made her feel “complete.”

“I have never felt more complete in my life,” she said. “It’s pure joy watching my girls fall in love.”

Spears, the younger sister of Britney Spears, also revealed the family connection that led to Ivey’s middle name.

“Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer,” Spears said. “She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known.”

Spears has been showered with love from friends and family since Ivey’ birth was announced.

Britney reached out with her own well wishes on social media not long after the reveal was made. The “Toxic” singer posted a photo of her sister holding baby Ivey in a hospital bed with Watson and Maddie by her side.

“I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to [Jamie Lynn] and the whole family,” Britney wrote. “I love you all so much!”

The actress-turned-singer-songwriter initially revealed the pregnancy on Instagram during the Christmas season.

“Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone,” Spears wrote. “Sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister.”

Spears also looked ahead to the rest of 2018, which she hopes will be a big year for her “both personally and professionally.”

“2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist,” she wrote. “During that time, I continued working on my music and telling my story, which has created some of my most honest work, and I CANT wait to share that with you all very soon.”

She added, “2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally. I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all. 2018 has a lot coming, so GET READY.”