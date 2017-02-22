Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Maddie Gets Her Game on at Basketball Practice After ATV Accident

1st Basketball practice today 🏀 #Godisgood 🙏🏻 A post shared by (@jamielynnspears) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:04pm PST

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter, Maddie Aldridge, is well on the road to recovery after her scary ATV accident two weeks ago. The 8-year-old drove her ATV into a Louisiana pond and was submerged for several minutes before first responders arrived and took her to a hospital, where she regained consciousness two days later. She showed no signs of neurological damage and was released from the hospital on Feb. 10.

New Details On Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter's Accident Revealed By Paramedics

Since then, she has been getting back to her normal life, participating in some of her favorite activities, like basketball practice.

“1st Basketball practice today #Godisgood,” Spears captioned a clip of Maddie practicing drills with her basketball team.

The 8-year-old previously celebrated Valentine’s Day with her classmates, bringing treats in to school.

“It made her so happy to see her friends, and be able to give them such cute treats,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “It was a great moment for us after everything that has happened.”

