James Van Der Beek's 4-year-old daughter Emilia took a trip to the emergency room Wednesday after taking a tumble and into a table, hitting her head and cutting herself deep under the eyebrow. The Dawson's Creek star's wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared the news on her Instagram Story Wednesday, alongside photos of her little one getting examined and having her wound glued up by a medical professional.

"Emilia hit her head on a table. Needed to be glued..." wrote Kimberly, also mom to children Olivia, 10, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 7, and Gwendolyn, 2, with her husband, as per PEOPLE. "Not terrible but not an air heal situation," she added in another post. Emilia handled the ER trip like a champ, her mom assured her followers. "She breathed through it all and the doctors and nurses here have had a [100] percent success rate with us of handling situations with fully informed decision offerings, friendliness and care," Kimberly wrote, adding that Emilia was "scared" initially, but was comforted by the medical staff and mom until she was able to be treated and head home.

The Van Der Beek family is still settling into their Texas home after announcing in September that they had decided to relocate from their house in Los Angeles to the wide-open spaces of their land in Texas. "In the last ten months, we've had two late-term pregnancy losses, each of which put [Kimberly] in the hospital," the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote on his Instagram of the move, breaking down some of the difficult things he and his family had experienced over the last year. "We spent Christmas break thinking she had a tumor (the doctor was wrong, thank god), a business colleague I hired hijacked the project and stabbed me in the back, I was prematurely booted off a reality dancing show I was favored to win in front of the whole world, and my mom died."

"And a shut-down," he continued in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "All of that led to some drastic changes in our lives, and dreams, and priorities... and landed us here." Despite the difficult things in the past that led to the move, the actor said he was "overflowing with profound gratitude" as the family embraced what was next for them in the Lone Star State.