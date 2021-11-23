James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Welcome Sixth Baby After Pair of Tragic Miscarriages

James Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, have added another little one to their bunch. The Dawson’s Creek alum shared the exciting news Monday that he and his wife recently welcomed their sixth child, a son named Jeremiah Van Der Beek, after suffering two heartbreaking miscarriages. Van Der Beek made the announcement alongside a gallery of images showing the little one with himself, his wife, and their five other children – son Joshua, 9, and daughters Gwendolyn, 3, Emilia, 5, Annabel, 7, and Olivia, 11.

In the Monday post, the actor said he and his wife were “humbled and overjoyed to announce the safe, happy arrival” of their son, whom he adorably said they have “been calling him Remi, btw – not ‘dinosaur.’” Van Der Beek, who had not previously shared that his wife was pregnant, went on to write that “after experiencing late-term [pregnancy loss] twice in a row (both at 17+ weeks), we kept this one quiet,” admitting that he was initially “terrified” when he found out his wife was expecting.

The Varsity Blues star explained he and his wife found a doctor in Texas who diagnosed the last two pregnancy losses as being caused by an “incompetent cervix.” After a “simple surgical cerclage” was performed, Kimberly “gave birth naturally on the ranch… and here we are.” He added that while “the medical books say to only look at a cerclage as an option after three late-term losses,” he and his wife’s doctor “recommends considering it after one. Spread the word.”

“Each child brings their own energy, their own manifestation of consciousness, their own lessons. The ones we lost each gifted us with different pieces of the puzzle… leaving us that much more grateful for the ongoing master class we get to enjoy with this sweet, wise little one,” Van Der Beek continued, concluding the touching post with, “Life is beautiful.”

Kimberly shared the news on her own page by writing, “Life is so full I don’t have the words. Jeremiah Van Der Beek, thank you for being here.” She and her husband, who tied the knot in 2010, moved to Austin earlier this year shortly after they first opened up about their heartbreaking pregnancy losses. Kimberly suffered a miscarriage at 17 weeks in November 2019, followed by a second miscarriage in June 2020. In his Monday post, Van Der Beek thanked “everyone in our community – both local and extended – who knew about our journey and honored our desire for privacy.”