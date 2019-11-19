James Van Der Beek Posts Photo of Wife Kimberly Brook in Hospital After Revealing Her Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek made a shocking and tragic announcement on Monday night’s episode of Dancing With the Stars. In an introductory video before his performance, he revealed that his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage on Saturday. The couple was expecting their sixth child in April. It was their fourth miscarriage. Shortly after the show aired, the Dawson’s Creek actor shared an emotional Instagram post about the miscarriage. It showed two photos of his wife with one of their daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Nov 18, 2019 at 6:46pm PST

“Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April… has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life,” Van Der Beek wrote. “We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, ‘There are no words…’ and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today. My wife Kimberly and I went through every expectant parents’ worst nightmare,” Van Der Beek said in the clip during the show. “We lost the baby. The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond. “You never know why these things happen… Still have to tell my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together. It breaks you open. It opens up your heart. It deepens your appreciation. It makes you more human.”

After his performance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba complimented Van Der Beek on his perseverance.

“I don’t know how you got through that,” Inaba said while becoming visibly emotional. “I feel silly trying to talk about your posture, but what I really do appreciate is in the midst of that and the human tragedy you’re going through, you pulled up and gave me great posture.”

Van Der Beek took a moment to speak directly to his wife during the show.

“Kimberly, I love you. Thank you,” he said into the camera. “Thank you for pushing me on to the dance floor. Thank you for everything you do and I don’t know how you do it. Five kids. You’re amazing. Thank you.”