Hilary Duff Reveals Breastfeeding Photo, Opens up About Challenges

Hilary Duff is done breast-feeding baby Banks after six months, and she is sharing her reasons for making the decision.

The Younger actress took to Instagram Tuesday to share a revealing breastfeeding shot, along with the reveal she was not going to be doing it anymore.

“Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six-month-old),” Duff began in a lengthy post on her Instagram. “I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going.”

Duff opened up about how pumping while working on producing of the TVLand comedy series became an imposition considering she usual pumped while “four hands work to get me ready for the next scene.”

“Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a ‘break’ because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)!” she added.

After spending some time talking about her efforts to keep her supply of breastmilk through dieting and other practices, Duff began to talk about how blessed she felt to be able to breastfeed for the time she did it.

“With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter,” Duff wrote. “Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months.”

“But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can!” she wrote.

She then addressed all other moms and complimented them on everything they do, whether it is for their families or themselves.

“I am amazed at all that we can do in one single day! That goes for myself, my mom friends, my mom, or my sister! I’m talking to you too mom, I don’t know who’s reading this,” she wrote.

“I wanted to share this because deciding to stop BFing was so emotional and hard. I thought about it ALL day everyday. It was a constant loop in my head. Weighing the pros and cons. And half of the time I wasn’t making any sense. It was about me, and not Banks at that point. I cried many times and felt so depressed while weening. I wasn’t myself at all,” she admitted, then going into the effects of quitting breastfeeding. “Something scary was hovering over my brain and my heart…the part of me that I know is smart and rational. The lows felt horrible. I was missing good time with my baby. But I was really missing that natural oxytocin high.”

Despite the difficult first few days, Duff said she got to the other side and is now feeling much better.

“I am happy to say that I haven’t fed or pumped in three days and it’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side,” she wrote. “I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard. Banks is thriving and I get even more time with her and daddy gets to do more feeds! And mommy gets a tiny bit more sleep!”

She ended the lengthy caption writing: “Whether you are pre or postpartum. Or just a busy mom, You are a (sic) everyday for all that you do. Always putting yourself last and running a mile a minute…while carrying all of the bags lol. Love you all and hope this helps anyone struggling! See you nursing bras until next time!”

Duff welcomed baby Banks with boyfriend Matthew Koma in October 2018. The actress also shares son Luca, 7, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.