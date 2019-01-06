Hilary Duff Recreates Rachel McAdams’ Stylish Breastfeeding Photo

Hilary Duff knows how to stay glamorous as a new mom.

While using a breast pump on Friday, the Younger star decided to try and make the task fashionable by recreating an editorial photo of Rachel McAdams recently taken for Girls. Girls. Girls magazine, showing the actress in a similar pose, though the photo does have some interesting differences.

Although McAdams was seen wearing couture clothes in the photo shoot, the former Disney idol wore a button-down shirt with a casual jacket draped across her shoulders.

Also, while McAdams’ hair was slicked back, Duff’s was protected by a plastic shower cap.

“Am I doing this right?” Duff, who welcomed 2-month-old daughter Banks Violet in October, captioned the side-by-side images, including a silly tongue-sticking-out emoji.

According to PEOPLE, McAdams participated in the photo shoot about six months after giving birth to her son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.

“A million reasons why I wanted to post this picture,” photographer Claire Rothstein wrote on social media in December, alongside the stunning photo. “We had a mutual appreciation disagreement about [whose] idea it was to take this picture but I’m still sure it was hers which makes me love her even more.”

“I don’t even think [breastfeeding] needs explaining but just wanted to put this out there, as if it even changes one person’s perception of something so natural, so normal, so amazing then that’s great,” the photographer added.

She concluded, “Side note: I did not look anywhere near as fabulous as this when feeding/pumping. And that’s okay too.”

Meanwhile, Duff has been struggling with her new baby Banks’ colic. She shared on social media earlier this week asking for advice or handling fussy babies.

“Calling all parents of colic babies… this ends right?” the Disney Channel alum captioned a shot of herself holding her daughter, who was dressed in an adorable red onesie, on her shoulder.

“Can you ever set them down with out them screaming OR waking up? We have read everything the internet has to offer… nothing besides nursing basically every hour or less helps!” continued the actress, who shares her daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. “We have done all the obvious things ..please leave magic tricks in comments.”

Despite the fussiness, Duff has been enjoying adding a member to her family. She also shares 6-year-old Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

“We two months in sister,” the “Come Clean” singer wrote on Instagram in late December. “Been a lot of sleepless nights and you sure do scream a lot. But you are worth every moment my little strugglebunny.”