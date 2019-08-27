Hilary Duff Celebrates Reaching Goal of Getting ‘Back to My Pre-Baby Body’ Before Daughter’s 1st Birthday

Hilary Duff is proud of herself for reaching her goal of getting back to her “pre-baby body” ahead of her and fiancé Matthew Koma’s daughter’s first birthday. Duff, 31, celebrated her health milestone with a selfie on her Instagram Story this week.

“I have been working really hard to get back to my pre-baby body before Banksy turned a year! It was my goal…and I did it!” she wrote, going on to thank her dietitian and workout coach for helping her. “I have been working closely with Erik @theflexible.dieting.coach (whom I confess all my sins to lol) and training hard @novobodyofficial and getting all my strength back! You guys have kept me focused and made it fun!”

She also thanked Koma for helping her in the kitchen. “It would be impossible without these guys and my home chef @matthewkoma,” she wrote. “Thanks boys…”

View this post on Instagram It was magical ✨ A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:41am PDT

The Younger star wrote in July that she was feeling frustrated with her progress. “Sitting here thinking…gotta keep working on this body that was Banks’ apartment. A while ago…” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Give me my abs back. Are they in there? Hellllllo come back.”

Duff has been outspoken on body positivity in recent years, telling Women’s Health last year that she has learned to accept her body after spending her teen years as “too thin” and “so unhappy.”

“It wasn’t until my mind adjusted to not caring as much that I started to figure it all out,” she told the magazine in May 2018, five months before she and Koma welcomed baby Banks. “I realized that I am never going to be the same again, and that’s okay. I’ve learned to be proud of what my body does for me, and what it did while I was pregnant with my son.”

“My body helped create a bond between us, and me being there for him in those first months of his life ultimately was far more important than me trying to get in shape right away,” she continued. “And that mental shift helped all the other stuff eventually fall into place.”

Duff and Koma welcomed daughter Banks Violet Bair in October 2018 and announced their engagement in May 2019. Duff is also mom to 7-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty