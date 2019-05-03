Has Meghan Markle Given Birth Yet?

As royal baby watch remains on high alert, many are questioning if Meghan Markle has given birth yet. According to the silence from Buckingham Palace, the answer is no.

Although details surrounding the royal birth are being kept mum, it is believed that Buckingham Palace will follow in the tradition of previous royal births and not only announce when baby Sussex has arrived, but also when the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labor.

The palace confirmed to ET Canada that the media will be notified promptly once the duchess has gone into labor, and it is expected that such an announcement will be provided via the palace’s official Twitter account as well as the website.

Fans will most likely learn of the birth via the duke and duchess’ recently created Instagram account, @sussexroyal, where the couple has been opening up to fans about their charitable works and daily lives. It is also likely that the announcement will be shared on the Royal Family Twitter account and the Buckingham Palace website.

Royal fans will then get to see their first glimpse of baby Sussex shortly after the birth announcement, as it is believed that the new parents will take part in a photo op with their newborn on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The photos will then likely be shared on their Instagram account, giving followers their first look at baby Sussex.

Such a scenario will mark a break away from the typical first public appearance on the steps of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing.

Currently, the palace has not announced any news regarding the impending arrival aside from confirming to numerous outlets that as of Thursday, May 2, the royal baby “hasn’t been born yet.”

Despite no official announcement, that hasn’t stopped royal onlookers from speculating that baby Sussex has already arrived, adding a whole new meaning to the “privacy” Buckingham Palace had announced last month that would surround the royal birth.

Although the rumors have been circulating for weeks, they gained steam this week after numerous ambulance sightings and police escorts were spotted near Windsor Estate, where the Sussex’s new residence of Frogmore Cottage is located. The sightings immediately prompted speculation that the duchess had either gone into labor or already given birth.

Currently, however, it seems to be most promising that the duchess is set to give birth in the coming days, as Harry’s scheduled trip to Amsterdam for May 8 was cancelled. Many more members of the Royal Family do not have engagements scheduled until the middle of next week, suggesting baby Sussex will arrive this weekend or early next week.