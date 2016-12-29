‘Glee’ Star Jayma Mays Welcomes a Son With Husband Adam Campbell

(Photo: Instagram / @people)

Jayma Mays is a mom!

The Glee star and her husband Adam Campbell welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jude, back in August 2016, E! News confirmed. The exciting news about the pregnancy broke in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new parents met while they were filiming 2007’s Epic Movie and got married shortly after.

It has been quite a baby boom year for the cast of Glee. In February, Heather Morris welcomed baby No. 2, son Owen Bartlett. And in September 2015, Naya Rivera gave birth to her son with Ryan Dorsey. Hopefully they have some musicial talent like their mamas!

Congratulations to Jayma and Adam! We bet he is one happy baby.