Fitness Blogger Kelsey Wells Shares Super Relatable Photo of Belly Bloat

Kelsey Wells of MySweatLife shows that even super fit celebs sometimes have bad days.

The fitness expert shared a post-Thanksgiving photo showing off some relatable belly bloat. She chose to share the “unflattering” picture instead of her typical six-pack post because she wants to help empower others.

“I try to indulge in moderation, but let’s be honest I’m human and I love food and that doesn’t always happen,” she writes. “I wanted to post this because I have received more than a few questions lately such as, ‘How do you never look bloated?,’ ‘How do you never get zits?,’ and ‘How do you not have stretch marks?’ “

The social media star continued, “I could give you tips and tricks on how to fight bloating and zits and stretch marks, but I think it’s more important for everyone to realize that these things are totally normal, and nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about.”

She hopes her post will remind others not to get down on themselves on those days they’re feeling less than perfect.

“Instagram is often a highlight reel of sorts, and there is nothing wrong with focusing on the positive — but it’s so important to keep it real and remember that most [of] the images you see while scrolling (including mine) are people’s ‘best foot forward,’ ” Wells explained. “Of course I want to take photos in good lighting and show my best angles, but I never want that to be misconstrued as saying I don’t have bad ones or never look bloated.”