‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ Star Jamie Dornan Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Amelia Warner

Fifty Shades of Grey star Jamie Dornan and wife Amelia Warner are now parents of three!

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, welcomed their third child together, a daughter, they announced on Instagram on Sunday celebrating Mother’s Day in the U.K.

“So proud of these three glorious girls, it’s an honour being their mummy..feeling incredibly lucky today #happymothersday,” Warner captioned a photo of three pairs of children’s shoes — a tiny white pair, a slightly larger pair of silver shoes, and even larger pink tennis shoes.

The couple had confirmed that they were expecting their third child together in October. The little one joins older siblings Dulcie, 4, and Elva, 2.

Speaking with The Sunday Times just days later, the actor opened up about fatherhood and how “being a dad is the best.”

“Being a dad is the best,” he said. “I feel a healthy and lovely duty to provide for my kids, and I really like it. It suits me. Making my kids happy is a good thing for my wife and me to be driven by.”

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! later that month, Dornan opened up about the news and whether or not he was hoping to welcome more children in the future.

“Part of me feels like [I need] to put a cork in it after this,” he joked. “But then, alternatively, I feel like we make really great kids. Maybe we’ll just — if my wife’s willing — do it until we can’t do it anymore. It’s all up to her. I do the fun bit.”

The actor, who was busy at work on the Fifty Shades of Grey films following the births of his first two children, also revealed that he was eager to take a different approach with baby No. 3, and would be stepping away from work as his family adjusted to life with a newborn.

“I think for this one, I’m going to have a lot more control over [my schedule]. [With] the first two [kids], I was sort of at the mercy of Fifty Shades’ schedule,” Dornan said. “The first one we had in Canada, and I started filming three days after she was born. The second one we had in London, and I flew to Canada 10 days later and started filming the second.”

“I’ve never missed a birth — I couldn’t live with myself if I missed the birth,” he added. “But this time, I’m trying to take proper time off for a few months after, as well.”