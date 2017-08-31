Farrah Abraham Shares Candid Video of Vaginal Rejuvenation Procedure

Farrah Abraham is proud to love her “lady parts” — but her Instagram followers don’t feel the same.

Loving my lady parts! #vaginalrejuvenation 💕 @bhrclasvegas @beverlyhillsrejuvenationcenter @la_laser_lady @sarafowler_ Schedule your noninvasive appointment today 💯💯💯 #Lasvegas #beverlyhills A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PDT

On Saturday, the Teen Mom OG regular documented her vaginal rejuvenation via a series of Instagram photos at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In one photo, Abraham is standing next to a doctor at the front desk of the office, writing “Loving my lady parts!” in the caption with the hashtag #vaginalrejuvenation.

In another, she’s seen stripped down to a shiny silver bra with a sheet draped over her legs as she undergoes the procedure.

Her doctor explained the process of vaginal rejuvenation to the 26-year-old in a video Abraham uploaded. “What this does is distributes little wounds through radio frequency which kind of breaks up the collagen and forces it to restore during that healing process, so everything becomes tighter and you actually experience …”

“Like I’m 16 again?” the My Teenage Dream Ended author interrupted.

“There you go, like you’re 16 again!” the doctor said with a laugh.

Abraham’s followers were quick to post their opinions on the appointment. One person wrote, “My god…poor little Sophia. A mother who ‘loves’ her body so much she altered every bit of it. Great example. I hope Sophia will grow into a strong and independent woman who does not need her ‘mother’ to be around.”

Another wrote, “Farrah why? I understand you’re a mom and need the procedure for personal reasons but why make it public? Have respect as a mother for your child and for others.”

Another simply asked, “Aren’t you like 25? Why do you need this?”

Earlier this month, Abraham shared a clip from a different vaginal rejuvenation procedure (more invasive) on Instagram, saying she’s “had some work done recently.”

“The procedure is performed with a wand that is inserted and moved back and forth for four minutes to tighten the walls of the uterus,” a source told Radar. “It tightens everything inside your uterus and the walls of the uterus. It also makes the skin thick.”

“It is beneficial for sex so you’re not wide. It also helps with moisture and lubrication,” the source added.

This isn’t Abraham’s first time upsetting her Instagram followers. Last week her parenting came under fire again for sharing a video at her “Back Door Key Party” at a strip club.

“All she wants is money, attentions, and all the camera in front of her,” one person wrote. “She needs to go home to her daughter. Kids come first as always! Wake up Farrah! Go home!”

“You are THE worst role model for your daughter,” wrote another. “I feel so sorry for her growing up and thinking this is acceptable and what women do to get money!”

Fans were also not happy with Abraham’s video during last week’s total solar eclipse, in which she danced around the beach in a white bikini.

“Uh, what does you prancing around the beach have to do with the eclipse?” wrote an anonymous commenter.

One user echoed some of the comments on the vaginal rejuvenation post, attributing the eclipse video to Abraham needing to be the center of attention.

“She makes everything about herself even if it’s not supposed to be about her,” the person wrote.