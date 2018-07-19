Farrah Abraham Slammed for Encouraging Daughter to Prank Friend

Farrah Abraham is being mom-shamed once again after encouraging her daughter to pull a prank that many say crossed the line.

Abraham uploaded a video to Snapchat that showed her daughter Sophia and several friends hanging out together. The group all bought ice cream at a truck, then the Teen Mom OG alum detailed a prank involving telling someone their dog had died.

“Kids dare. First, we’re going to ding dong ditch. Then we’re going to come back and we’re going to be like, ‘Oh my God your dog died!’ It’s crazy, right? It’s crazy.”

As InTouch Weekly points out, the video began making rounds on Reddit, with several users in the Teen Mom subreddit becoming outraged over the clip.

“I legit would sue Farrah for emotional damages if she EVERRRR pulled a ‘stunt’ like that on my child (and I don’t even have children),” one user said.

“My daughter would legit have a full-on breakdown if a kid told her that. If I found out one of the other parents had come up with this ‘dare,’ I would completely lose my s— for real,” another added.

Abraham attempted to explain herself in a comment made to Radar Online, claiming it was for an upcoming web series titled, Kids Dare.

“It’s called Kids Dare,” Abraham said. “It’s like a mix between Punk’d and America’s Funniest Home Videos.“

This is the latest in a long line of backlashes for the former MTV personality. The biggest criticism about her as of late calls back to her June arrest.

Abraham was caught on camera in a heated confrontation with a hotel worker and officer, and she was subsequently arrested.

“So if you wanna f—ing bulls— me and act like I’m not a real adult, go f— yourself, and go f— yourself and go f— yourself,” Abraham told an officer. “You, not anybody else. Nobody’s talking to anybody else, do you understand me?”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged Abraham with battery and resisting a police officer for the incident.