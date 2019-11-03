David Eason Brings up Jenelle Evans’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Road Rage Incident as Custody War Begins

David Eason is throwing one of Jenelle Evans‘ most embarrassing moments back in her face as she seeks full custody of their daughter, Ensley. Eason and Evans are getting divorced, and on Sunday TMZ reported that Evans was hoping to get full custody of their 2-year-old. In response, Eason posted about Evans’ alleged road rage incident last summer.

Both Eason and Evans have had more than their fair share of public controversies, from allegations of violence to social media parenting call-outs. Now that the couple is divorcing, they are turning that scorn on each other in the hopes of winning custody of 2-year-old Ensley. Eason posted a screenshot of TMZ‘s story about him on his Instagram Stories on Sunday. He then posted a screenshot of the outlet’s old story about Evan’s alleged gun-wielding road rage incident last summer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But this is okay?” Eason wondered in the post.

At the time, Evans was driving with her young son in the passenger seat when she was apparently cut off in traffic. She followed the other driver home in her fury, then got out to yell at him in the driveway. When the driver tapped her bumper trying to get away from Evans, she seemed to pull out a handgun and get out of the car, brandishing the weapon.

Like many of the allegations against Evans, this story got confused in the re-telling. Evans later claimed that she did not threaten anyone with a gun, and insisted that she was the one in danger. Still, it was one more mark against Evans in the mounting rumor mill.

In the last year, the claims against Eason may be more concerning, at least for a parent. Evans claimed that Eason shot and killed her dog while her children were home, prompting MTV to fire Evans from Teen Mom 2. Eason himself had been banned from filming after making transphobic statements about other reality stars on Twitter.

Evans announced her separation from Eason earlier this week, saying that her time off from reality TV has given her some perspective on her marriage. In a prolonged note to fans on Twitter, she explained that she was thinking of “her kids,” including the daughter they share, Ensley.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”