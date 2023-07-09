Da Brat Gives Birth to Son With Wife Jesseca

Da Brat is a first-time mother. The "Whatchu Like" rapper gave birth to her first child, a son, with her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Dupart. The pair wed on 2/22/2022 in a royal purple-themed ceremony in Atlanta and announced their plans to expand their family shortly thereafter. Dupart has three adult children from previous relationships. The typically private rapper has been open about her love and relationship with Judy since they began dating a few years ago, making it the first time she publicly addressed her sexuality. In an exclusive chat with PEOPLE Magazine after the birth, the happy couple dished on Brat's birth and revealed their son's name.

"I can't BELIEVE he came out of me!" Brat told the publication following a scheduled C-section. Their son was born in Atlanta at 8:30p ET on July 6, weighing in at 7lbs, 8oz, and measuring 20in long. "Feels like a dream. He's PERFECT in every way." As for how mom is feeling: "Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy," she added. "This journey has been more amazing than we could've ever imagined. His name had been True Legend Harris-Dupart but now that we've met him we are tempted to name him PERFECT." The couple opted to stick with the name True.

The pregnancy has been documented on Season 3 of their We TV reality series, Brat Loves Judy. Initially, Judy was going to carry the baby. But amid the IVF process, complications arose. They decided Brat would be best to carry the baby due to her not having the experience prior. Brat chronicled special moments, including the baby's first movement while in her belly, on social media. They held a Minions-themed baby shower in honor of the baby. They went through a sperm donor process, which was also shown on the show.