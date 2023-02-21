Da Brat Reveals Pregnancy at 48: 'I Thought It Wasn't in the Cards for Me'

Da Brat is going to be a mom! The "Give It 2 You" rapper, 48, and wife Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, 41, are expecting their first child together, the couple told PEOPLE Tuesday. After tying the knot on Feb. 2, 2022, Da Brat and the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products began thinking about expanding their family, and realized they "better hurry up" if they decided they did want a baby.

"It's been quite a journey," said Da Brat. "there's a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40." Harris-Dupart is already a mother to three children from prior to her relationship with Da Brat, but the musician didn't think she would ever become a mom herself. "I never thought I was going to have kids," she said. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

When she met and married Harris-Dupart, Da Brat admitted she started "looking at life so differently," sharing, "I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally." Da Brat didn't initially want to carry a child herself, but Harris-Dupart revealed she was able to to convince her wife otherwise. "We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning...but I felt like she should have the experience," she said. "She is so nurturing."

Both Harris-Dupart and Da Brat also suffered major health complications related to their fertility, with the latter having to undergo surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to her embryo transfer procedure. Then she experienced a devastating miscarriage. "I had never been so excited about something that I didn't even know I wanted," said Da Brat. "I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me."

Luckily, the couple was able to try again, and Da Brat is now into her second trimester with their unborn child. "It's just a blessing. I'm excited!" she gushed "I don't have any cravings or nausea, but I'm always sleepy. It's crazy!" The pregnant star added, "Everything makes me cry. If someone wins American Idol, I cry. I'm like, I'm tougher than that!"