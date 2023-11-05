Christopher Reeve's Son Could Be a Carbon Copy of His 'Superman' Dad

ABC News correspondent Will Reeve says he never gets tired of hearing that he looks like his father, actor Christopher Reeve – though he does hear it a lot. Will is the youngest child of the late Superman star Christopher Reeve, and he spoke to PEOPLE about the uncanny resemblance at a benefit event on Friday night. He said that he is "very fortunate to have the life that I do."

"And I think that if the public might find a little interest in, 'Oh, he his looks like his famous dad,' that's great," 31-year-old Will said. "That means they're talking about my family in a positive light and remembering our dad and our mom and our family in a way that honors them. I always take that as a compliment. I think that I had two beautiful parents, inside and out, and if I bear any resemblance to them physically, or temperamentally, or in my values, then I take that as a compliment every day."

(Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Reeve spoke to reporters at "An Eve With Reeve" – an event to benefit the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The organization seeks to cure spinal cord injuries and provide support for people with paralysis and their families. Will said that in addition to the family name and resemblance, he feels that his greatest strength is his "ability to connect with people."

"I love people, I love as it relates to the Reeve Foundation and the community that we are so focused on building. Nothing makes me happier or prouder than when people who might not otherwise have known each other, or have known about us or our cause, come together and leave with something meaningful," he said. "I pride myself on bringing people into our community. As I always say, once you're in, you're in and my goal is keep growing that community by connecting people and making sure that, yeah, everybody has a good time at an event like this, enjoys their marathon experience if they're running for us or cheering for us, but broader or more important than having a nice time is finding a deep connection to something that matters so our community can grow."

Will's father injured his spine in a horseback-riding accident in 1995 and was paralyzed from the neck down. He dedicated himself to advocacy for victims of spinal cord injuries for the rest of his life. Christopher Reeve passed away in 2004 due to a combination of medical issues. He was 52 years old. Will's mother Dana was an actress, singer and activist alongside her husband. She passed away in 2006 at the age of 44 due to lung cancer. The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation continues their work to this day.