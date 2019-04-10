Christina Anstead Shows off 17-Week Baby Bump With Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is positively glowing at 17 weeks pregnant in new photos she shared of herself and new husband Ant Anstead taking a couple’s hike.

The happy couple posted on beachside steps in a snap shared to Instagram this week, captioning it, “Thousand steps workout with the hubby [Ant Anstead],” hashtagging “Sunday Funday” and “17 weeks.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The expectant parents wed in December 2018, announcing last month they were expecting a baby together. Christina is already mom to son Brayden James, 3, and daughter Taylor Reese, 8, with ex Tarek El Moussa, while Ant shares son Archie, 12, and daughter Amelie, 15, with ex Louise.

“[Ant Anstead] and I are so excited to announce [baby anstead] coming this September,” Christina, 35, wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling [5] [Gonna need a bigger car].”

“And then…… there were FIVE!!!” Ant wrote on his own page. “(Well …. four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!”

The two were initially keeping the sex of their unborn child a secret until El Moussa slipped up in an interview with TMZ Monday, revealing the two were expecting a little boy.

“She’s remarried, she’s actually pregnant — everybody knows that,” he told the outlet. “She’s having a son.”

“My kids are super excited. I’m excited for her new chapter in life. And they’re a great couple and I really do hope the best for them,” he added.

After that leak, a representative for the Christina on the Coast star and her husband told PEOPLE, “While Christina and Ant wished they could have shared the news themselves, they are very excited to welcome a baby boy in the fall.”

After the HGTV star announced her pregnancy, she opened up about her difficult first trimester in an Instagram post: “The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35- considered a geriatric pregnancy) lol… or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me. Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs…. anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal. Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here.”

Thanking Ant for his support during the exciting time of transition, she joked, “Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual. We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Christina Anstead