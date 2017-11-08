Christie Brinkley’s Vast $30M Estate Is as Stunning as She Is
It's no secret Christie Brinkley is one of the most gorgeous, recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. With over 40 years in the beauty realm, the 63-year-old mom of three and seasoned swimsuit model became the first woman to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for three consecutive years. But her talents don't stop at jaw-droppingly working the camera in a bikini—she's now making a name for herself in the real estate world thanks to her gated 20-acre property, recently listed for almost $30 million.
Originally purchasing the Bridgehampton, NY, estate for a casual $3 million back in 1998, Brinkley is poised to rake in some major profit with the impending sell of the lavish country-style home. The property and its surrounding amenities (think lush gardens, heated pool and tennis court) is a dream home in every sense of the word.
Unfortunately, our own swimsuit modeling careers never really took off (we were so close!) but we can live vicariously through Brinkley by marveling at these peeks into her magnificent estate (and by imagining ourselves floating in her heated pool right about now).
The vast property is as breathtaking as its owner, sitting on about 20-acres of lush, green land. The roughly 11,037 square foot residence consists of four bedrooms and five bathrooms—and it's perfectly suited for the swimsuit queen.prevnext
Brinkley can bare her famous bod as much as she wants while lounging by her resort-style heated pool. When she tires of tanning, she can make her way to her own tennis court or any of the private walking trails that are laced throughout her property.prevnext
It comes as no surprise that the inside of the mansion is an interior design aficionado's dream. Crystal chandeliers, floor to ceiling windows, greenery galore and tons of natural light flood the living areas of the beautiful estate. These vibrant colors and relaxing space are just what we'd picture for the bubbly model, too!prevnext
That bikini body doesn't come without a price, though Brinkley has said that her diet plan is simple and can be used by anyone. The supermodel says the key to staying healthy is all about eating colors to help pack in nutrients! This stunning kitchen featuring a double gas stove, french doors and extra large island made for entertaining looks like the perfect place to prep delicious, healthy foods.prevnext
In addition to the main house and aforementioned amenities, Brinkley's soon-to-be former estate also houses a four-bed, two and a half-bath guesthouse. The estate also boasts a four-car garage, observation tower, gym and barn. How could she ever leave this gorgeous place?!prevnext
The property contains quite a few outdoor perks: it features plenty of garden space, lavish green meadow pastures and rolling hills. After a long day, we can totally picture ourselves rocking away to this view with a glass of vino in our hands.0comments
