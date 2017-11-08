Christie Brinkley’s Vast $30M Estate Is as Stunning as She Is

(Photo: Enzo Morabito via Douglas Elliman Real Estate [inset: Getty / Jim Spellman])

It's no secret Christie Brinkley is one of the most gorgeous, recognizable faces in the entertainment industry. With over 40 years in the beauty realm, the 63-year-old mom of three and seasoned swimsuit model became the first woman to ever appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for three consecutive years. But her talents don't stop at jaw-droppingly working the camera in a bikini—she's now making a name for herself in the real estate world thanks to her gated 20-acre property, recently listed for almost $30 million.

Originally purchasing the Bridgehampton, NY, estate for a casual $3 million back in 1998, Brinkley is poised to rake in some major profit with the impending sell of the lavish country-style home. The property and its surrounding amenities (think lush gardens, heated pool and tennis court) is a dream home in every sense of the word.

Unfortunately, our own swimsuit modeling careers never really took off (we were so close!) but we can live vicariously through Brinkley by marveling at these peeks into her magnificent estate (and by imagining ourselves floating in her heated pool right about now).