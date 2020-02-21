Chrissy Teigen Reveals One Topic That Always Gets Her Mom-Shamed

Chrissy Teigen may not be afraid to clap back at mom-shamers, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t affected by them. The Cravings author opened up about the topic while speaking with Today Parents, revealing the number one thing that sets off trolls when it comes to her kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jan 3, 2020 at 9:57pm PST

“It’s pretty much everything,” she said, adding, “Any time I post a picture of them holding ribs or eating sausage, I get a lot of criticism. Vegans and vegetarians are mad and feel that we’re forcing meat upon them at a young age. They freak out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Teigen and husband John Legend share daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 1. The Lip Sync Battle host added that photos of her kids in the car are also a big target for mom-shamers, as well as her home life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 11, 2019 at 2:48pm PST

“If they get a glimpse of the car seat there is a lot of buckle talk,” she said. “Maybe for one half of a second, the strap slipped down. And TV is another big one. We have TV on a lot in my house. John and I work on television; we love watching television.”

Teigen admitted that that comments “of course” affect her, but she has developed a “thicker skin” since Miles’ birth. The 34-year-old also opened up about another way she felt different after her second child, sharing that she shifted her mindset.

“When Luna was a little baby, I would get so sad. I remember being bummed out because I felt like she didn’t love me as much as she loved John. It was the dumbest silliest thing to worry about,” she recalled. “Now, when Miles pulls away from me, I’m not taking it the same way. I know how strong Luna and my bond is, and I know Miles and I will be there too. You can’t take anything personally”

She added that other moms should applaud themselves for the work they’re doing and not be so hard on themselves.

“Hearing that nine out of 10 moms don’t feel like they’re doing a good enough job is terrible,” Teigen emphasized. “We’re all so worried that we’re not doing all that we can, when we really are.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Stefanie Keenan