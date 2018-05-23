Chrissy Teigen Reveals Post-Baby Body in Mesh Underwear

Chrissy Teigen recently gave birth to her second child with husband John Legend, with the couple welcoming son Miles Theodore Stephens in classically adorable fashion.

Ever the relatable mom, Teigen used social media to update her fans on how things were going post-baby, sharing a shot of herself rocking the mesh underwear hospitals give new moms after they give birth.

In her arms, she held baby Miles and a pear covered in distinctive mesh packaging.

“If you haven’t seen @aliwong’s new Netflix special, you are bad at picking Netflix specials #asianpearunderwear,” she wrote, referencing comedian Ali Wong’s latest standup special, Hard Knock Wife.

During the special, Wong goes into detail about postpartum bodies and compares the hospital-issued mesh underwear to the mesh sleeves often placed on pears. While mesh underwear is a bit unusual looking, many new moms are fans because it’s comfortable, holds postpartum pads in place and can be easily disposed of at the end of the day.

Teigen has also been using Twitter to give updates on her son, revealing that her baby boy has one major edge over his big sister, Luna.

“I can confirm postpartum life is 90% better when you don’t rip to your butthole,” she wrote. “Baby boy: 1 point. Luna: 0.”

The model had previously replied to a fan who wondered if Miles and Luna looked alike, with Teigen responding that the two share the same nose.

“Same nose!” she wrote. “He is a few weeks early so he’s litttttttle and makes the teeniest noises. We are in love.”

The Cravings author used Instagram to share the first photo of her son on May 20, posting a shot of her little boy curled up with his eyes closed.

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens – We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles,” she wrote. “Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!”

That same day, Teigen epically trolled her husband while he attended the Billboard Music Awards, sharing a photo of herself watching Legend on television.

“wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it !!!!!!” she wrote. “disgusting.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chrissyteigen