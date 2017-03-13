Chrissy Teigen Fires Back At Twitter Users Who Made Nasty Comments About Baby Luna

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Mar 2, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Sports Illustrated model Chrissy Teigen has opened up about suffering from postpartum depression after giving birth to her baby girl Luna last April. She revealed the news in a bid to help other new mothers.

So it was no surprise when Teigen fired back at Twitter users who mom-shamed her and made nasty-comments about the models beautiful 11-month-old daughter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Some people are just hell bent on being the f***ing worst,” the 31-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauty tweeted on Friday along with a screenshot of the negative remarks.

Some people are just hell bent on being the fucking worst. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

“Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks,” Teigen added of the malicious statements.

Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

One person commented, “That baby never shows emotions, she never smiles or [frowns]. Its weird.”

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Reveals Painful Battle with Postpartum Depression in Open Letter

“Someone should tell her she’s got holes in her trousers, and in her brain too, but you can’t see them underneath her oh so expensive hat,” another person wrote in a mean-spirited remark.

One other individual added, “They both have jackets on and they can’t even put a pair of socks on the poor baby.”

After Chrissy shared the cruel comments, fans were quick to show their support for the new mommy, whose social media accounts are flooded with photos and videos of the adorable toddler she shares with husband John Legend, 38.

“You and John are amazing parents. I hope nobody else makes you feel any differently,” one Twitter user responded.

Meanwhile, the genetically-gifted stunner recently penned an essay for the April issue of Glamour in which she openly discussed her battle with postpartum depression.



If you cannot get enough of this super mama, be sure to check out her Womanista Approved shoppable list, complete with her must-haves from fashion to beauty and everything in-between.

[H/T Daily Mail]

This article was originally published by our partners at www.comicbook.com.

Related:

These Memes of Chrissy Teigen’s Nap at the 2017 Academy Awards Are Everything

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Get Steamy in New Valentine’s Day Video

The Internet Is Losing It Over This Red Carpet Moment Between Chrissy Teigen and John Legend