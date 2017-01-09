Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Cheer Him on at the Golden Globes in the Sweetest Way

A lot of celebrity parents got a date night last night at the Golden Globes, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t thinking of their kiddos, or that their little ones weren’t supporting them from afar.

Chris Hemsworth was one proud papa alongside his beautiful wife last night while his children watched from home, cheering their dad on in the cutest way. Hemsworth’s wife, Elsa Pataky, shared a sweet snap of their kids watching Hemsworth present with the caption, “#Repost @cristianprieto.filmmaker with @repostapp ・・・ Watching Papa on TV/ Viendo a papa en la tele! #goldenglobes #littlelegends #lookatpapa @chrishemsworth@elsapatakyconfidential.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

We are late!! Hold on! 😉llegamos tarde esperarnos! #goldenglobes @chrishemsworth A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:27pm PST

The couple documented their hurried trip to the red carpet last night and Hemsworth presented an award alongside Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot.

Related:

Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Picture While Filming Movie With His Wife

Chris Hemsworth Has The Cutest Assistant Bringing Him Coffee

Chris Hemsworth Naps With His Kids in Adorable Photo