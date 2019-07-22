Chelsea Clinton Welcomes Third Child With Husband Marc Mezvinsky

Congratulations are in order for Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, who welcomed their third child together on the morning of Monday, July 22. Shortly after the birth, the former first daughter, 39, announced the exciting news on Twitter that they welcomed son Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky.

This morning we welcomed our son, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky. We are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 22, 2019

Baby Jasper joins older siblings Charlotte, 4, and Aidan, 3.

Clinton and her husband had announced in January that they were expecting their third child together, expressing their excitement to be expanding their family even further.

“Marc and I have loved watching Charlotte be such a wonderful big sister and we’re excited to watch Aidan become a big brother!” Clinton wrote on Twitter. “”We cannot wait to meet our newest addition later this summer.”

Keeping with tradition, the couple had opted not to learn the sex of their little one until the birth, something that their two older children were excited about, Clinton told PEOPLE in April.

“Charlotte is so excited to be a big sister again,” she told the outlet. “And I think Aidan is mainly excited because his sister is excited. He just loves and looks up to his big sister so much.”

After tying the knot in 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Charlotte, in 2015, with Clinton frequently speaking in the years that followed of how motherhood has changed her life.

“I didn’t know I could care more intensely about anything until I became a mom,” she told PEOPLE shortly after becoming a mom of one. “Somehow I love my husband even more, I love my parents even more. I feel even greater urgency about the work that I do, particularly around women and girls being a mom of a daughter.”

“And I think my love for Charlotte has just opened more space in my heart and my brain that I didn’t even know was there,” she added.

In fact, motherhood has had such a profound impact on her that it has even inspired her to write four books, including the October-released children’s book Start Now!: You Can Make a Difference.