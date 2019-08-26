Charlize Theron Posts Rare Photo of Her Child While on Vacation

Charlize Theron took to Instagram to post a photo of one of her children during their family vacation, giving fans a rare glimpse into her family dynamic. The Long Shot star, who is mom to 7-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old August, shared a photo of one of her children going apple picking on Sunday in an adorable patterned red dress, reaching to pluck an apple from a nearby tree.

“We don’t wanna leaves,” she captioned the post with a leaf emoji. Another photo in the slideshow featured an image of a building overlooking a body of water.

Earlier this year, Theron revealed that she was raising Jackson, who was assigned male at birth, as a girl after Jackson told her she wasn’t a boy when she was 3 years old.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” Theron, 44, told the Daily Mail at the time. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”

“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” Theron continued. “They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that.”

Theron adopted Jackson in 2012 and then adopted August in 2015.

In April, she opened up about her kids during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that the pair are at a stage where they constantly try to outsmart her.

“With the limited amount of knowledge that they have at this age, they act as if they are masters of that knowledge, and use it consistently in a manor [as if to say], ‘You’re stupid, mom,’” she said.

“My 7-year-old said to me the other day, ‘You know, Medusa is in our pool.’ And I said, ‘I had no idea Medusa lived in our pool. Where is she from, by the way?’ And she just looked at me and said, ‘New Jersey,’” she continued.

Meanwhile, August seems to have mastered martial arts; Theron joked about her being able to lock her assistant in a wrestling hold. “I was somewhat impressed, but I was like, ‘Where is she learning all of this? Because it’s not from me,’” she shared.

